BRIEF-Capitaland Malaysia Mall Trust says Qtrly profit attributable 40.2 million Rgt
* Year ago qtrly revenue 93.6 million Rgt; year ago qtrly profit attributable 41 million Rgt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Shanghai AJ Corp
* Says preliminary 2015 net profit up 8.7 percent y/y at 557.1 million yuan ($84.66 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OUSPAd
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5808 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Year ago qtrly revenue 93.6 million Rgt; year ago qtrly profit attributable 41 million Rgt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 18 U.S. homebuilding fell in March as the construction of single-family homes in the Midwest recorded its biggest decline in three years, likely reflecting bad weather.