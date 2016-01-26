BRIEF-Adcare Health Systems names Allan Rimland as CEO
* Adcare Health Systems names Allan Rimland as chief executive officer
Jan 26 Joincare Pharmaceutical Group Industry Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to invest $30 million in Apricot Forest Inc for 14.9 percent stake
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1K81C4S
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Adcare Health Systems names Allan Rimland as chief executive officer
* Redhill biopharma - received notices of allowance from USPTO for 2 new patents covering Bekinda, expected to be valid until at least 2034, once granted