UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 26 Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd
* Says expects 2015 net profit at 840-940 million yuan ($127.64-$142.84 million) versus net profit of 866.9 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RKFAb3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5810 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.