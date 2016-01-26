BRIEF-Adcare Health Systems names Allan Rimland as CEO
* Adcare Health Systems names Allan Rimland as chief executive officer
Jan 26 Shanghai Haishun New Pharmaceutical Packaging Co Ltd
* Says its Shenzhen IPO 4,495.4 times oversubscribed in online tranche
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1nMDWZQ (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Redhill biopharma - received notices of allowance from USPTO for 2 new patents covering Bekinda, expected to be valid until at least 2034, once granted