** British bank RBS slumps c.5 pct, among the top FTSE-100 fallers in good volume

** Says Q4 profit would take a surprise hit by 2.5 billion stg in extra provisions

** UK Bank set aside more cash to cover litigation costs, compensation for mis-selling loan insurance and an impairment charge at its private bank

** RBS most actively traded UK blue-chip stock, with almost 1.6 mln shares changing hands in the first few mins of trading

** UK banking sector down 0.8 pct