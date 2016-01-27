UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 27 United Spirits :
* Dec quarter earnings include one-off charge of 105.3 million rupees for provisions for loans and advances to units
* Dec quarter net profit 409.5 million rupees vs 747.3 million rupees a year ago
* India's united spirits dec quarter net sales 26.38 billion rupees vs 21.47 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1nnHFN0] Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.