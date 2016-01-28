(Adds company forecast)
Jan 28 (Reuters)-
Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 498.84 461.11 495.00
(+8.2 pct) (+8.8 pct) (-0.8 pct)
Operating 86.78 75.86 71.00
(+14.4 pct) (-3.7 pct) (-21.7 pct)
Pretax 87.28 76.16
(+14.6 pct) (-1.0 pct)
Net 61.13 50.98
(+19.9 pct) (+0.2 pct)
EPS Basic 112.00 yen 93.53 yen
EPS Diluted 111.79 yen 93.38 yen 92.54 yen
(-20.5 pct)
Ann Div 58.00 yen 48.00 yen 52.00 yen
-Q2 Div 26.00 yen 22.00 yen 26.00 yen
-Q4 Div 32.00 yen 26.00 yen 26.00 yen
* Operating forecast is core operating forecast, EPS Diluted forecast is core EPS Diluted
forecast.
NOTE - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.
(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).)
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=4519.T