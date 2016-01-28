** Precision engineer Renishaw down 4 pct in hefty volumes

** 198.49 mln stg rev misses avg estimate of 204 mln stg; PBT of 26.08 mln stg falls short of 35.7 mln stg ests, according to Reuters I/B/E/S data

** Stock 2nd top FTSE midcap loser with nearly its full 30-day avg volume traded through in less than 1 hr

** Co's large orders often linked to iPhone maker Apple , which on Tuesday reported slowest-ever growth in iPhone sales, citing weakness in China & forecasts sales below estimates for current March qtr

** Renishaw -c7% YTD