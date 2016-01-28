BEIJING Jan 28 China CITIC Bank Corp confirmed on Thursday it has discovered a fraud involving 969 million yuan ($147.37 million) in funds illicitly drawn from its bill financing business.

State-owned mid-tier lender CITIC Bank also said that police have been notified and corresponding funds and related assets have been frozen.

Announcement of the fraud comes one week after the Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank) admitted it could lose as much as 3.9 billion yuan from a similar fraud.

Chinese financial publication Caixin reported that the case was tied to two AgBank employees, who illegally sold the bills of exchange to an unnamed third-party, and then used the proceeds to invest in the stock market, which has slumped since the middle of last year.

China's banks have been dogged by accusations of corruption. A recent crackdown on the financial industry has sparked investigations into several senior executives.

A CITIC Bank employee working in the north-western city of Lanzhou allegedly conspired with other people between May and July to fake documents that were used as collateral to obtain a bankers' acceptance bills, Bloomberg News earlier reported. ($1 = 6.5754 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Shanghai and Beijing Newsrooms)