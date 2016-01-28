BRIEF-Sharjah Islamic Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 139.1 million dirhams versus 131.4 million dirhams year ago
Jan 28 Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 12.5 billion yuan ($1.90 billion) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OZK8V4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5761 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Signs head of terms with Mubadala Development to establish joint real estate development co in Abu Dhabi Source:(http://bit.ly/2nRgAXy) Further company coverage: