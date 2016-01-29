Jan 29 Thailand's telecoms group Samart Corp Pcl President Watchai Vilailuck:

* Says plans to invest 20 billion baht in 2016, mostly on telecoms network, mobile and energy business.

* Aims for 2016 revenue to rise 25 percent to 24 billion baht ($672.1 million) Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.7100 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by)