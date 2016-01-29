UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 29 China Hainan Rubber Industry Group Co Ltd
* Says expects to swing to red in 2015 with net loss of about 985 million yuan ($149.74 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/20wUT8Q
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5780 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.