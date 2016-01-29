Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 29 Kingfa Sci & Tech Co Ltd
* Says signs framework agreement for technology base project in Guangdong province with investment about 2.3 billion yuan ($349.67 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PJkxp4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5777 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order