Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 29 Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd
* Says expects to return to black in 2015 with net profit of 60-140 million yuan ($9.12-$21.29 million) versus net loss of 947.6 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NF79L9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5764 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order