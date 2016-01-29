BRIEF-Yang Guang sees Q1 2017 net loss to be 22.5-45.5 mln yuan
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 22.5 million yuan to 45.5 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (42.9 million yuan)
Jan 29 Haining China Leather Market Co Ltd
* Says expects 2015 net profit to fall 15-45 percent y/y to 515.0-795.9 million yuan ($78.32-$121.03 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1P1rUTl
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5760 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 22.5 million yuan to 45.5 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (42.9 million yuan)
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 5 million yuan to 9 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (6.8 million yuan)