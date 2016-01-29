Jan 29 Talkweb Information System Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 2.4 billion yuan ($364.97 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects

* Says expects 2015 net profit to rise 270-300 percent y/y to 208.3-225.2 million yuan

* Says shares to resume trading on Feb 1

