Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 29 Talkweb Information System Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 2.4 billion yuan ($364.97 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects
* Says expects 2015 net profit to rise 270-300 percent y/y to 208.3-225.2 million yuan
* Says shares to resume trading on Feb 1
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OTXULk; bit.ly/1nSVVhl; bit.ly/1NFchyM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5759 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order