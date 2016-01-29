BRIEF-Yang Guang sees Q1 2017 net loss to be 22.5-45.5 mln yuan
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 22.5 million yuan to 45.5 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (42.9 million yuan)
Jan 29 Zhejiang Guangsha Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from Feb 1 pending announcement related to asset sale
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PEvFgV
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 5 million yuan to 9 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (6.8 million yuan)