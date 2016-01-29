BRIEF-Yang Guang sees Q1 2017 net loss to be 22.5-45.5 mln yuan
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 22.5 million yuan to 45.5 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (42.9 million yuan)
Jan 29 Guanghui Energy Co Ltd
* Says expects 2015 net profit to fall about 80-84 percent y/y
* Says plans investment of 8.45 billion yuan ($1.29 billion) in 2016
