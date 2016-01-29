BRIEF-Zhongrun Resources Investment sees Q1 2017 net loss to be 30-39 mln yuan
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 30 million yuan to 39 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (16.5 million yuan)
* Sees to swing to net profit at 38 million yuan to 49.5 million yuan in Q1 FY 2017 versus net loss at 3.7 million yuan year ago