Feb 1 Tsinghua Tongfang Co Ltd

* Says unit signs agreement to acquire 40 percent stake in Waranty Asset Management Co Ltd for 1.0 billion yuan ($153.53 million) from Tsinghua Holdings Co Ltd

* Says unit signs agreement to acquire 4 percent stake in Waranty Asset Management Co Ltd for 101.4 million yuan from Shenzhen Arillice Investment Co Ltd

* Says unit to boost investment in Waranty Asset Management Co Ltd by up to 195 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QBfnIO

($1 = 6.5786 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)