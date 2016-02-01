** BT jumps as much as 3 pct after posting best
revenue growth for seven years in its latest quarter
** Says would create a new division to serve businesses and
the public sector in the UK and Ireland in a restructuring
following the EE deal, which closed on Friday.
** "BT has taken the opportunity of the EE acquisition to
make what looks to us to be a sensible business reorganisation,"
says Citi
** Stock, which has gained some 4 pct so far this year, up
1.3 pct, 4th-top FTSE 100 riser
(RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)