** BP tops FTSE 100 fallers' list on Exane
BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank cuts
** In its 4Q15 results preview report, Deutsche Bank cuts
price target to 445p from 450p, expects another dull quarter for
oil cos due to weak crude prices
** Also cuts PT of BG to 1290p from 1355p; Shell
to 2035p from 2200p
** Oil majors down: BP down 1 pct, Shell falls 0.7 pct,
Total down 1.3 pct
** On BP, Exane BNP Paribas cuts target price by 3 pct to
330p; Also cuts Shell PT by 14 pct to 1700p even though it
believes that the Shell represents the only attractive
risk-reward in the sector
** Last week, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs cut PTs on
major European energy cos
** Stoxx 600 Oil & Gas Index down 0.4 pct
