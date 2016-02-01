Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 1 Hebei Huijin Electromechanical Co Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 1.0 billion yuan ($152.00 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital
* Says trading of shares to resume on Feb 2
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Kl1kHZ; bit.ly/1TwolK9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5790 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order