Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 1 Hangzhou Everfine Photo-e-info Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire Zhejiang Wellcom Technology for 1.02 billion yuan ($155.06 million) via cash, share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/202ttFD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5783 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order