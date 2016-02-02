BRIEF-Oceanwide Holdings sees Q1 net profit up after 2016 rise
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 38.0 percent y/y at 3.1 billion yuan ($450.16 million)
Feb 2 Bank of Ningbo Co Ltd
* Responds to media reports in relation to 3.9 billion yuan ($592.90 million) notes of Agricultural Bank of China
* Says the case is a normal interbank notes transaction which is only a part of the notes case and is not conducted through any notes intermediary
* Says the company does not have any loss
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 3 million yuan to 3.5 million yuan