Feb 2 Bank of Ningbo Co Ltd

* Responds to media reports in relation to 3.9 billion yuan ($592.90 million) notes of Agricultural Bank of China

* Says the case is a normal interbank notes transaction which is only a part of the notes case and is not conducted through any notes intermediary

* Says the company does not have any loss

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1P24HT6

($1 = 6.5778 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)