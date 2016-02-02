Feb 2 Fujian Septwolves Industry Co Ltd

* Says sets aside provision for asset impairment, expects to reduce 2015 net profit by 191.7 million yuan ($29.14 million)

* Says plans to buy back up to 300 million yuan worth of shares at no higher than 12 yuan per share

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QDXnxt; bit.ly/20DmmWz

