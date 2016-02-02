UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 2 Fujian Septwolves Industry Co Ltd
* Says sets aside provision for asset impairment, expects to reduce 2015 net profit by 191.7 million yuan ($29.14 million)
* Says plans to buy back up to 300 million yuan worth of shares at no higher than 12 yuan per share
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QDXnxt; bit.ly/20DmmWz
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5795 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.