BRIEF-Kolen receives China patent
* Says it received China patent on April 14, for photographic lens optical system
Feb 2 Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2015 net profit up 58.1 percent y/y at 701.6 million yuan ($106.64 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KTxV2G
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5793 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it received China patent on April 14, for photographic lens optical system
* Says Q1 net profit up 32.6 percent y/y at 197.6 million yuan ($28.69 million)