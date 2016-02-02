UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 2 Baolingbao Biology Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire stakes in three firms for a combined 1.7 billion yuan ($258.38 million) via cash, share issue
* Says plans to raise up to 700 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, projects
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1nC61CI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5795 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.