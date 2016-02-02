Feb 2 Baolingbao Biology Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire stakes in three firms for a combined 1.7 billion yuan ($258.38 million) via cash, share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 700 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, projects

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1nC61CI

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5795 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)