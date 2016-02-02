BRIEF-Kolen receives China patent
* Says it received China patent on April 14, for photographic lens optical system
Feb 2 Hengkang Medical Group Co Ltd
* Says Chairman Que Wenbin investigated by securities regulator for possible violations of securities law
* Says company operating normally
* Says Q1 net profit up 32.6 percent y/y at 197.6 million yuan ($28.69 million)