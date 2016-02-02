Feb 2 Industrial Securities

* Says plans to buy back up to 1.5 billion yuan ($227.99 million) worth of shares at no higher than 11 yuan per share

* Says trading of shares to resume on Feb 3

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PcX9L5; bit.ly/1NOA4MV

