Feb 2 Guangdong Bobaolon Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 988.5 million yuan ($150.24 million) in private placement of shares to fund project

* Says trading of shares to resume on Feb 3

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1nKoXjm; bit.ly/20mhJTT

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5793 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)