** Johnson Matthey up c.1 pct & biggest FTSE 350 chemicals gainer as co keeps FY outlook despite challenging Q3, continuing commodity price rout & weaker China

** Co, the world's biggest auto catalyst maker, says expects underlying H2 performance in continuing businesses to be ahead of H1 & keeps FY outlook unchanged

** Analysts on avg expect FY rev of 1.6 bln stg & PBT of 211 mln stg, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

** Surprisingly, 6 of 11 analysts revised their PBT forecast on stock in past 30 days, raising mean expectation by 2.4 pct, Reuters data shows

** More than a third of a full day's avg share volume traded through in the first 40 mins, making stock 3rd most actively traded on FTSE 100

** Platinum, a key raw material for the co, gains slightly on Wednesday

** Co down more than a quarter in value y/y (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)