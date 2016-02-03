** British online grocer Ocado down c.3 pct & top
FTSE midcap loser with at least two brokerages cutting
their TPs on stock
** Co, in day-earlier update, yet again fails to give any
clarity on international tie-ups -- a much awaited move
** Says confident will sign multiple overseas technology
deals, despite missing out on its target of securing a first one
in 2015
** Jefferies TP cut to 265p from 385p & UBS cuts to 425p
from 480p vs analysts' median TP of 427.5p, according to Reuters
data
** UBS says market growing increasingly sceptical that deal
can be signed & the ultimate signing of a partner taking "a bit
longer" than brokerage hoped
** Market already jittery over headwind from Amazon Fresh's
possible imminent arrival in UK; Service offers chilled, frozen
and perishable products and items from local shops
