Feb 3 Shenzhen Ellassay Fashion Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 786.2 million yuan ($119.53 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, acquisition

* Says trading of shares to resume on Feb 4

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1mcJUSm; bit.ly/1KpHco7

($1 = 6.5776 Chinese yuan renminbi)