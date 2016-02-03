UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 3 Jindal Worldwide Ltd :
* Dec-quarter net profit 108.4 million rupees versus 66 million rupees last year
* Dec-quarter net sales 2.53 billion rupees versus 1.80 billion rupees last year Source text: (bit.ly/1UJJLSu) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.