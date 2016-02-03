Feb 3 Some U.S. state medical boards are not doing enough to protect the public from doctors who have engaged in sexual misconduct, consumer watchdog Public Citizen said.

Between 2003 and 2013, reports of 1,039 physicians having engaged in one or more cases of sexual misconduct were filed in the United States, of which 786 doctors were disciplined by a state medical board, according to a study by Public Citizen published on Wednesday.

However, 177 of the remaining 253 entirely escaped sanctions from a state medical board, such as revocation or restriction of medical license.

The study was based on data from the National Practitioner Data Bank (NPDB), a nation-wide database set up under the Health Care Quality Improvement Act of 1986.

It covered reports received between Jan. 1, 2003 and Sept. 30, 2013 on disciplinary action taken by state medical boards, review committees at hospitals and other healthcare organizations as well as malpractice payments made by insurers on behalf of physicians. (bit.ly/1Kqkg8r)

The state medical boards, which have access to the NPDB, need to focus their attention on sexual misconduct that led to disciplinary action by healthcare organizations or to lawsuits, Azza AbuDagga, the lead author of the study, told Reuters.

Reports related to sexual misconduct accounted for just 1 percent of all reports in the NPDB, suggesting that such cases were underreported.

This could be because victims are unwilling to lodge complaints, given that a majority of the reported cases usually do not result in punishment for the accused.

The study authors noted that different state medical boards had different track records when it came to taking serious disciplinary action.

"Some boards are better than others," AbuDagga said, adding that states including Nevada, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Tennessee seemed to have the worst track records, according to a previous study.

Pulling up doctors for sexual misconduct is imperative because such offences are intentional unlike negligence or diagnostic mistakes, AbuDagga said.

Most of the doctors with sexual misconduct reports were aged 40 or older, the study showed. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)