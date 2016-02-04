UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 4 Huafon Microfibre Shanghai Co Ltd
* Says plans to boost unit's registered capital to 600 million yuan ($91.22 million) from 350 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VOqKyx
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5776 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.