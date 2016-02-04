Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 4 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit at T$306.6 billion ($9.21 billion), up 36 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TFuXpL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.3050 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order