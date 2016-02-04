Feb 4 Shandong Binzhou Bohai Piston Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire stakes in two auto parts firms for 2.3 billion yuan ($349.70 million) via cash, share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 1.9 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/20b3trI

