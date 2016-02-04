US STOCKS-Wall St drops as geopolitical risks weigh on sentiment
* Indexes down: Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.48 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
** Smith & Nephew, Europe's largest maker of artificial hips and knees, down about 1 pct & 4th top FTSE 100 losers despite largely in-line, positive results
** Jefferies writes margin outlook implies some caution & that adjusted target of at least 24 pct sounds conservative given 23.7 pct achieved in FY15
** Margin to be reduced by transactional FX headwind of 120bps (20bps steeper than flagged at 3Q)
** Stock down c.8 pct YTD, slightly underperforming FTSE's 6.5 pct fall (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.48 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
TORONTO, April 11 Cenovus Energy Inc has 75 percent of financing in place for its C$17.7 billion ($13.3 billion) acquisition of ConocoPhillips' oil and gas assets, Cenovus Chief Executive Brian Ferguson said on Tuesday.