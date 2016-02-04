** Compass, world's biggest caterer, soars to a record high after strong Q1

** Q1 organic sales growth of 5.9% boosted by demand in US (Jefferies says this well ahead of its and cons forecast of 5%)

** Outlook for 2016 remains positive

** Stock +5.1%, poised for biggest one-day rise in 5 yrs, 5th-top riser on FTSE 100 (otherwise dominated by commodity stocks), 3rd-most actively traded on index

** Jefferies sees some moderate upside risk to forecasts (flags situation in co's EM, commodity and energy business is being managed well and margin expectations are unchanged)

(RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)