Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 4 Tongding Interconnection Information Co Ltd
* Says to acquire stakes in two firms for a combined 564 million yuan ($85.76 million)
* Says to withdraw share private placement application from securities regulator
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KZJZzh; bit.ly/1JZVo7q Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5766 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order