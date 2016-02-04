Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 4 China Security & Fire Co Ltd
* Says signs letter of intent to buy three security services providers in thailand for about 1.19-1.53 billion Thai baht ($33.52-$43.04 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PWgkyw
Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.5500 baht) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order