Miners, oil drag European shares to 2-week low; volatility jumps
* Miners, oil stocks biggest fallers (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
** Vodafone shares up c.2 pct after Nomura and Deutsche Bank analysts raised PTs on co following positive quarterly results
** Nomura raises PT to 255p from 250p, remains "buy"; Deutsche Bank ups PT to 285p from 280p, reiterates "buy"
** Co on Thursday posted sixth consecutive quarter of underlying revenue growth
** "Further improvement in growth, margin and capex trends at a time when forex headwinds are starting to reverse should prove 'triple-bewitching'," DB says
** Vodafone is due to switch to reporting in euros in its next financial year, as over 50 pct of all its revenue now comes from euro zone markets
** On Tuesday Vodafone said talks with Liberty Global had resumed, but this time were limited to the idea of creating a joint venture in the Netherlands
** Stock 2nd best performer on the FTSE 100 and gains coming on relatively healthy volumes with more than a 10th of a full-day's volume changing hands in the first half hour of trading
LONDON, April 18 European shares fell and the dollar dipped against the yen on Tuesday as tensions over North Korea and the coming weekend's knife-edge presidential election in France kept investors nervous.