HONG KONG Feb 5 Hong Kong's securities
regulator has unveiled new guidelines that will pave the way for
the launch of higher-risk exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the
financial centre.
The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said in a
circular published on Friday that it will approve so-called
inverse and leveraged funds in the financial centre provided
they satisfy a number of investor protection requirements.
Leveraged and inverse ETFs typically use derivatives to
deliver a multiple of the positive or negative daily return of
the reference index. The products have attracted criticism from
regulators in the United States who worry that the use of
derivatives create liquidity and counterparty risk.
