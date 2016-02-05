Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 5 Youzu Interactive Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 4.45 billion yuan ($677.13 million) in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, projects and repay bank loans
* Says shares to resume trading on Feb 15
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SwUbrh; bit.ly/1UQ0jYV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5719 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order