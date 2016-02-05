BRIEF-Activist hedge fund CIAM says Euro Disney's buyout offer not fair for minority investors
* CIAM says 2 euros per share buyout offer for Euro Disney's minority shareholders is not fair
Feb 5 Vietnam Export Import Commercial Joint Stock Bank :
* Says it had net loss of $21 million in Q4 2015, compared with $30 million loss a year ago
* Says 2015 net profit up 11 percent y/y at $2.78 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Mai Nguyen)
* CIAM says 2 euros per share buyout offer for Euro Disney's minority shareholders is not fair
LONDON, April 18 Britain's financial markets regulator said on Tuesday it was vital to protect corporate whistleblowers, after it launched a high-profile probe last week into Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley's attempts to unmask one inside his own bank.