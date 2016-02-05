BRIEF-Activist hedge fund CIAM says Euro Disney's buyout offer not fair for minority investors
* CIAM says 2 euros per share buyout offer for Euro Disney's minority shareholders is not fair
Feb 5 Winsan Shanghai Medical Science And Technology Co Ltd
* Says board approves to scrap bond issue plan due to volatile market conditions
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1T28V10
LONDON, April 18 Britain's financial markets regulator said on Tuesday it was vital to protect corporate whistleblowers, after it launched a high-profile probe last week into Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley's attempts to unmask one inside his own bank.