UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds company forecast) Feb 8 (Reuters)- Golf Digest Online Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 18.05 16.03 19.60 - 20.30
(+12.6 pct) (+8.6 - +12.5 pct) Operating 828 mln 443 mln 900 mln - 1.05
(+86.7 pct) (+8.7 - +26.8 pct) Recurring 816 mln 437 mln 890 mln - 1.04
(+86.7 pct) (+9.0 - +27.4 pct) Net 430 mln 180 mln 450 mln - 600 mln
(+138.3 pct) (+4.6 - +39.4 pct) EPS 26.80 yen 12.16 yen 25.36 yen - 33.81 yen EPS Diluted 26.07 yen 11.81 yen Ann Div 5.50 yen 2.50 yen 6.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div 5.50 yen 2.50 yen 6.00 yen NOTE - Golf Digest Online Inc. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3319.T
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.