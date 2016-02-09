Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Total Access Communication Pcl :
* The telecommunications company plans to invest 70 billion baht ($1.98 billion) within 3 years - statement
* Says plans to invest in 4G network expansions and marketing campaigns Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.4400 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order